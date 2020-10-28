NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is -71.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] traded at a high on 10/27/20, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.92. The company report on October 12, 2020 that NexTier Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) (“NexTier” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Hosting the call will be Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kenneth Pucheu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the IR Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nextierofs.com, or live over the telephone by dialing (855) 560-2574, or for international callers, (412) 542-4160 and referencing NexTier Oilfield Solutions. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers, (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10148197. The replay will be available until November 11, 2020. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website at www.nextierofs.com for twelve months following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1192662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at 7.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.71%.

The market cap for NEX stock reached $399.46 million, with 213.76 million shares outstanding and 207.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, NEX reached a trading volume of 1192662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11.50 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1170, while it was recorded at 1.9540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8257 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

There are presently around $364 million, or 91.30% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,083,179, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,789,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.92 million in NEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.82 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 15,767,459 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 17,469,443 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 156,577,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,813,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,036,333 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,889,242 shares during the same period.