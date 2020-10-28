NCR Corporation [NCR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $27

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] closed the trading session at $21.95 on 10/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.59, while the highest price level was $22.44. The company report on October 28, 2020 that NCR Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results today for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter and other recent highlights include:.

Year to date cash flow provided by operating activities of $495 million ($226 million in 2019);Year to date free cash flow of $299 million (free cash outflow of $21 million in 2019).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.57 percent and weekly performance of 0.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, NCR reached to a volume of 1934343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $23 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NCR stock trade performance evaluation

NCR Corporation [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.15, while it was recorded at 21.91 for the last single week of trading, and 21.50 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.78. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of $17,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NCR Corporation posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,524 million, or 92.10% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,618,314, which is approximately -2.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,158,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.92 million in NCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $172.54 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -10.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 13,347,145 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 14,215,214 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 87,405,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,967,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,805,374 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,269,429 shares during the same period.