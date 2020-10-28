Moelis & Company [MC] gain 25.54% so far this year. What now?

Moelis & Company [NYSE: MC] closed the trading session at $39.28 on 10/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.21, while the highest price level was $42.12. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Moelis & Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend 50% to $0.3825 Per Share.

Third quarter revenues of $207.6 million, down 10% from a record third quarter of 2019; first nine month revenues of $521.2 million, essentially flat versus the prior year period.

GAAP net income of $0.54 per share (diluted) for the third quarter and $0.88 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2020; Adjusted net income of $0.54 per share (diluted) and $0.88 per share (diluted) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.54 percent and weekly performance of 3.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 463.81K shares, MC reached to a volume of 1554510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moelis & Company [MC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MC shares is $35.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Moelis & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Moelis & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $24, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moelis & Company is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.56.

MC stock trade performance evaluation

Moelis & Company [MC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, MC shares gained by 14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.97 for Moelis & Company [MC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.60, while it was recorded at 38.66 for the last single week of trading, and 32.49 for the last 200 days.

Moelis & Company [MC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moelis & Company [MC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.37. Moelis & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.08.

Return on Total Capital for MC is now 23.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moelis & Company [MC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.63. Additionally, MC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moelis & Company [MC] managed to generate an average of $119,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Moelis & Company [MC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moelis & Company posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moelis & Company go to -4.70%.

Moelis & Company [MC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,312 million, or 88.78% of MC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MC stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,801,618, which is approximately 0.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,232,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.53 million in MC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $160.71 million in MC stock with ownership of nearly 5.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moelis & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Moelis & Company [NYSE:MC] by around 10,297,936 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 3,522,685 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,051,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,872,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,215,246 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 577,238 shares during the same period.