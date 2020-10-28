Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] moved down -1.30: Why It’s Important

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Marvell Unveils Industry’s 1st Automotive Gigabit Ethernet PHY with MACsec Security.

Market leader of in-vehicle network technology introduces third generation of secure automotive gigabit Ethernet PHY.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today introduced the industry’s first automotive gigabit Ethernet PHY solution with integrated media access control security (MACsec) technology for secure point to point communication. With nearly a billion connected cars projected to be on the road by 2030, the integration of security becomes an important factor in tomorrow’s vehicles. MACsec technology fortifies in-vehicle networking by securing data exchange on a hop-by-hop basis and prevents Layer 2 security threats such as intrusion, man-in-the-middle, and replay attacks. Marvell’s new Open Alliance TC10 compliant, dual speed 100/1000 BASE-T1 88Q222xM Ethernet PHY enables energy efficient, secure in-vehicle networks and assists in achieving functional safety compliance at the system level.

A sum of 4539015 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.63M shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $41.89 and dropped to a low of $40.405 until finishing in the latest session at $40.89.

The one-year MRVL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.53. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $46.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $31 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 100.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.12, while it was recorded at 41.08 for the last single week of trading, and 31.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRVL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. go to 38.95%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,262 million, or 90.30% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 94,129,256, which is approximately 7.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 86,120,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.56 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -3.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 47,295,428 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 65,430,197 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 480,629,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,354,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,559,890 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,151,896 shares during the same period.