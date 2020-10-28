Market cap of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] reaches 19.61M – now what?

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] gained 10.28% on the last trading session, reaching $7.08 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2020 that CHF Solutions Announces Deployment of Aquadex Systems to Hospitals in the Southeast to Treat COVID-19 Patients.

CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that it has shipped Aquadex™ product to medical facilities in Tennessee and South Carolina to treat critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact patients and providers across the country, we remain dedicated to providing medical professionals with the tools they need to quickly, effectively and gently treat patients,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We continue to see a positive effect on patient outcomes with the use of Aquadex to manage fluid status in COVID-19 patients, and we’ll continue to respond to providers facing surges of patients and increased demands for access to Aquadex.”.

CHF Solutions Inc. represents 1.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.61 million with the latest information. CHFS stock price has been found in the range of $6.50 to $7.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 349.44K shares, CHFS reached a trading volume of 3574942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CHF Solutions Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for CHFS stock

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, CHFS shares dropped by -18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.54 and a Gross Margin at +51.73. CHF Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -328.69.

Return on Total Capital for CHFS is now -432.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -442.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -251.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.46. Additionally, CHFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] managed to generate an average of -$274,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.CHF Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CHF Solutions Inc. posted -138/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -126/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHFS.

An analysis of insider ownership at CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Positions in CHF Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS] by around 33,204 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,136 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHFS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,873 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,136 shares during the same period.