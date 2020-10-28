Market Analysts see Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE: VSTO] traded at a high on 10/27/20, posting a 6.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.28. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Vista Outdoor to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (“Vista Outdoor”) (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. Access the call on Vista Outdoor’s website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event.

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 9385862. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1918446 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vista Outdoor Inc. stands at 6.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.38%.

The market cap for VSTO stock reached $1.27 billion, with 58.06 million shares outstanding and 56.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, VSTO reached a trading volume of 1918446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTO shares is $29.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Vista Outdoor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $30, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on VSTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Outdoor Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSTO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, VSTO shares gained by 16.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.20, while it was recorded at 20.99 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.43. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for VSTO is now 2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.76. Additionally, VSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] managed to generate an average of -$35,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Vista Outdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vista Outdoor Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vista Outdoor Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $1,181 million, or 93.00% of VSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,662,808, which is approximately -0.827% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,916,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.53 million in VSTO stocks shares; and GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $93.71 million in VSTO stock with ownership of nearly -25.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Outdoor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE:VSTO] by around 10,822,678 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 11,857,140 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,337,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,017,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,054,172 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,207,080 shares during the same period.