Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Market Analysts see Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] falling to $0.40. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] price surged by 2.41 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Golden Minerals Drills 24m Grading 6.7 g/t Au at its Rodeo Gold Project, Durango, Mexico.

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) today announced it has received a second set of assay results from its resource definition drill program at the Rodeo gold-silver project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Assay results from an additional 11 diamond drill holes show wide zones of high-grade near-surface gold mineralization. Mineralized material consists of highly silicified epithermal veins and breccias hosted in felsic volcanic rocks. Significant results are summarized in the table below, with complete results available on the Company website. [link].

A sum of 3045807 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Golden Minerals Company shares reached a high of $0.47 and dropped to a low of $0.45 until finishing in the latest session at $0.46.

The average equity rating for AUMN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.60.

AUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, AUMN shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4397, while it was recorded at 0.4599 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3474 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Minerals Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.19 and a Gross Margin at -1.06. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.68.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -124.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 31.60% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,776,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 916,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in AUMN stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly -63.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 2,383,350 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,231,241 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,231,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,846,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,327,200 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 67,741 shares during the same period.

