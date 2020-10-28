Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] Is Currently 4.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] traded at a high on 10/27/20, posting a 4.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $142.89. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Livongo to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO) today announced it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 on October 28, 2020, after close of the U.S. stock market. Given the pending transaction with Teladoc Health, Livongo is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its third quarter of 2020 earnings release.

About Livongo.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1373413 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Livongo Health Inc. stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for LVGO stock reached $14.42 billion, with 97.90 million shares outstanding and 63.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, LVGO reached a trading volume of 1373413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVGO shares is $126.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Livongo Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Livongo Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livongo Health Inc. is set at 6.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29.

How has LVGO stock performed recently?

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, LVGO shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 530.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.29, while it was recorded at 139.12 for the last single week of trading, and 75.92 for the last 200 days.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.84 and a Gross Margin at +72.25. Livongo Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.47.

Return on Total Capital for LVGO is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] managed to generate an average of -$89,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Livongo Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Earnings analysis for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livongo Health Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVGO.

Insider trade positions for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

There are presently around $6,004 million, or 73.30% of LVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,280,464, which is approximately 18.968% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,210,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $601.62 million in LVGO stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $338.69 million in LVGO stock with ownership of nearly -48.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livongo Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO] by around 17,902,651 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 14,293,079 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,819,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,015,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVGO stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,694,810 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,369,247 shares during the same period.