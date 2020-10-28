Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Revenue clocked in at $401.60 million, up 79.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] price surged by 1.09 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Operating Profit Increases to 12.4% / 26.5% for Q3 2020 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP Basis, Compared to 12.4% / 24.9%, respectively, for Q2 2020.

Gross Margin Expands to 60.5% / 61.5% for Q3 2020 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP Basis, from 60.2% / 61.3%, respectively, for Q2 2020.

A sum of 2331151 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $35.90 and dropped to a low of $33.10 until finishing in the latest session at $34.31.

The one-year LSCC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.62. The average equity rating for LSCC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $33.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $30, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on LSCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 57.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

LSCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.14, while it was recorded at 34.34 for the last single week of trading, and 24.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.76 and a Gross Margin at +55.63. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.70. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $58,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

LSCC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,816 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,590,802, which is approximately -4.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,688,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.03 million in LSCC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $379.42 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly 5.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 17,930,489 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 17,225,098 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 105,201,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,357,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,869 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,279,321 shares during the same period.