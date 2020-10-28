Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Lake Street lifts Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ: BGFV] price surged by 1.63 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results.

GENERATES RECORD THIRD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $28.4 MILLION AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.31 .

QUARTER-END REVOLVER BORROWINGS OF ZERO, WITH CASH POSITION OF $55.7 MILLION.

A sum of 2475103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.77M shares. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares reached a high of $8.45 and dropped to a low of $7.6352 until finishing in the latest session at $8.12.

The average equity rating for BGFV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16.50 to $18, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BGFV stock. On October 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for BGFV shares from 10 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGFV in the course of the last twelve months was 3.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BGFV Stock Performance Analysis:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, BGFV shares gained by 27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 534.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.65 and a Gross Margin at +31.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Total Capital for BGFV is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.36. Additionally, BGFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] managed to generate an average of $960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BGFV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGFV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation go to -6.54%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 31.40% of BGFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGFV stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 1,495,792, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,231,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 million in BGFV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.71 million in BGFV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ:BGFV] by around 758,491 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,832,240 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,338,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,928,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGFV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,665 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,097,083 shares during the same period.

