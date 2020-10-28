F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] Revenue clocked in at $2.33 billion, down -2.43% YTD: What’s Next?

F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] price surged by 8.51 percent to reach at $10.69. The company report on October 27, 2020 that F5 Delivers 5% Revenue Growth in Fiscal Year 2020 on Building Software Momentum.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020.

“F5 is well on its way to becoming a software-led business, with customer demand for our multi-cloud application security and delivery services driving 5% GAAP and non-GAAP annual revenue growth in fiscal year 2020,” said François Locoh-Donou, president and CEO of F5. “Going forward, we expect continued robust software growth from a more diversified base of subscription and SaaS revenue, a software subscription renewals flywheel that is starting to turn with momentum, and true-forward revenue opportunities on a significant percentage of our long-term software subscription contracts.”.

A sum of 2649309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 754.84K shares. F5 Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $139.79 and dropped to a low of $130.6601 until finishing in the latest session at $136.26.

The one-year FFIV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.17. The average equity rating for FFIV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIV shares is $158.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for F5 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $170 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for F5 Networks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F5 Networks Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIV in the course of the last twelve months was 13.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FFIV Stock Performance Analysis:

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, FFIV shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.03, while it was recorded at 128.99 for the last single week of trading, and 130.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F5 Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12 and a Gross Margin at +83.91. F5 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.07.

Return on Total Capital for FFIV is now 34.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] managed to generate an average of $80,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.F5 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FFIV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F5 Networks Inc. posted 2.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F5 Networks Inc. go to 0.84%.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,015 million, or 99.10% of FFIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,802,214, which is approximately -2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,763,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.02 million in FFIV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $427.42 million in FFIV stock with ownership of nearly 15.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F5 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV] by around 8,599,473 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 6,832,526 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 43,391,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,823,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIV stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,446 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,000 shares during the same period.