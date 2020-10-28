Equinor ASA [EQNR] Is Currently -4.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -4.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.57. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Equinor ASA: Change of CFO at Equinor.

Executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) Lars Christian Bacher resigns from his position at Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) with effect from 1 November 2020. Bacher will remain employed with the company until 31 May 2021.

Svein Skeie has from the same date been appointed acting executive vice president and chief financial officer, and will, by virtue of this position, be a member of Equinor’s corporate executive committee, reporting to the chief executive officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4537201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equinor ASA stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $43.82 billion, with 3.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 4537201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $18.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.57 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.93. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 13.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $757,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equinor ASA posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 27.70%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $2,934 million, or 6.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 120,730,780, which is approximately -0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 43,244,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.82 million in EQNR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $136.0 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -20.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 8,561,235 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 20,475,010 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 187,211,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,247,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,086,714 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,411,782 shares during the same period.