Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] is 125.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] price surged by 15.00 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Digital Ally Enters Preferred Integrator Partnership for ThermoVu™ Non-Contact Temperature-Screening Instruments.

Agreement with Integrated Openings Solutions provides clients with enhanced features and benefits beyond temperature screening, including door/badge integrations, facial recognition, artificial intelligence and many other customizable “add on” solutions for public safety and security.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced an agreement with Integrated Openings Solutions (IOS) to be the preferred partner for integrating and installing the Company’s ThermoVu™ non-contact temperature-screening devices with door locking mechanisms, employee badge systems and other potential features. All ThermoVu™ products, including the DTM-500, DTM-600 and DTM-700 units – offer the ability to integrate with a variety of systems to limit entry into facilities.

A sum of 12468813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Digital Ally Inc. shares reached a high of $2.43 and dropped to a low of $1.94 until finishing in the latest session at $2.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

DGLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.75. With this latest performance, DGLY shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Ally Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.24 and a Gross Margin at +30.96. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.83.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -242.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.50. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 385.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$84,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DGLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 8.50% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 916,098, which is approximately 250.318% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 259,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in DGLY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.48 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 1,739,489 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 68,287 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 433,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,241,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 869,490 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 65,904 shares during the same period.