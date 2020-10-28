Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] gain 345.71% so far this year. What now?

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: COGT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.73%. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Cogent Biosciences Appoints Andrew Robbins as Chief Executive Officer.

Seasoned executive with deep experience developing precision medicines for genetically defined diseases, most recently as COO of Array Biopharma.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (“Cogent”) (NASDAQ: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Robbins as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Robbins will also serve as a member on the Cogent Board of Directors. Mr. Robbins succeeds Chuck Wilson, PhD, who served as President and CEO of Cogent (formerly Unum Therapeutics Inc.) since founding the company in 2014.

Over the last 12 months, COGT stock rose by 137.78%. The one-year Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.26. The average equity rating for COGT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.37 million, with 31.11 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.93K shares, COGT stock reached a trading volume of 2615084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COGT shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cogent Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18.

COGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.73. With this latest performance, COGT shares gained by 37.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 702.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 1.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cogent Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

COGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cogent Biosciences Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COGT.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 58.60% of COGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COGT stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 3,361,535, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 1,795,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 million in COGT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.82 million in COGT stock with ownership of nearly 351.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cogent Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Cogent Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:COGT] by around 1,326,275 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 325,408 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,443,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,095,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COGT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,363 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 145,095 shares during the same period.