Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] Is Currently -0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] loss -0.80% or -0.18 points to close at $22.34 with a heavy trading volume of 4769625 shares. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (855) 327-6837 or (631) 891-4304 for international callers, conference ID 10011575. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com.

It opened the trading session at $22.30, the shares rose to $22.69 and dropped to $21.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRI points out that the company has recorded 48.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -312.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 4769625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $20.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CPRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.02 and a Gross Margin at +55.92. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.02.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.52. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of -$13,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Limited posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to -0.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

There are presently around $3,084 million, or 95.00% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,802,983, which is approximately 83.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,900,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.87 million in CPRI stocks shares; and EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $274.23 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -11.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 27,814,777 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 29,841,189 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 80,387,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,043,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,408,804 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 7,927,777 shares during the same period.