Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] moved up 8.68: Why It’s Important

Boingo Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ: WIFI] closed the trading session at $9.52 on 10/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.0812, while the highest price level was $9.66. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Boingo Wireless to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 9th.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading DAS and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners and advertisers worldwide, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mike Finley, Boingo Wireless’ Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Hovenier, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-9716 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779. In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.boingo.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.06 percent and weekly performance of 0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 435.26K shares, WIFI reached to a volume of 1214687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boingo Wireless Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Boingo Wireless Inc. stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WIFI shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boingo Wireless Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIFI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WIFI stock trade performance evaluation

Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, WIFI shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Boingo Wireless Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boingo Wireless Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIFI.

Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $382 million, or 90.00% of WIFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIFI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,514,277, which is approximately 67.726% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,402,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.4 million in WIFI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.15 million in WIFI stock with ownership of nearly 5.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Boingo Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ:WIFI] by around 4,735,615 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,172,530 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 30,218,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,126,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIFI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 713,375 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,724,999 shares during the same period.