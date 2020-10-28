B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] is 60.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] traded at a high on 10/27/20, posting a 3.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.74. The company report on October 28, 2020 that B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

At the closing market price of the common stock on October 27, 2020, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 6.6%. This is the 65th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1475350 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B&G Foods Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for BGS stock reached $1.84 billion, with 64.13 million shares outstanding and 62.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 971.27K shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 1475350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. On May 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BGS shares from 21 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has BGS stock performed recently?

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, BGS shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.73, while it was recorded at 28.19 for the last single week of trading, and 22.66 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.60.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.49. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of $26,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B&G Foods Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

There are presently around $1,407 million, or 77.70% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,708,795, which is approximately 0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,818,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.69 million in BGS stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $86.77 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly -8.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 4,401,654 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 4,147,251 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 40,404,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,953,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,215,831 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,073,971 shares during the same period.