Berenberg slashes price target on Datadog Inc. [DDOG] – find out why.

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] traded at a high on 10/27/20, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $101.33. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Datadog Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 844-873-9663 (domestic) or 602-563-8494 (international). The conference ID number is 2275529. A replay of this conference call will be available through November 17, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 2275529. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.datadoghq.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1588172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datadog Inc. stands at 6.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.57%.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $29.79 billion, with 299.27 million shares outstanding and 184.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 1588172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $97.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 105 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 6.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 505.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.93, while it was recorded at 100.86 for the last single week of trading, and 68.38 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $13,385 million, or 72.10% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,143,402, which is approximately 1.755% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,236,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $817.31 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 467.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 62,461,673 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 19,470,289 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 50,159,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,091,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,208,137 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,502,056 shares during the same period.