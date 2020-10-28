Berenberg lifts PagerDuty Inc. [PD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $29.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2020 that PagerDuty Completes Acquisition of DevOps Automation Leader and Innovator Rundeck.

PagerDuty and Rundeck unite to help teams on the digital frontline deliver enterprise-scale automation and auto-remediation, at the push of a button.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Rundeck, a leading provider of DevOps automation for enterprise. The addition of Rundeck’s intelligent machine automation, including auto-remediation and self-healing, to PagerDuty’s leading incident response offering will enable teams on the digital frontline to resolve faster, reduce costs and protect customer experience.

PagerDuty Inc. represents 78.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.29 billion with the latest information. PD stock price has been found in the range of $28.77 to $30.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 938515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $34, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 3269.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

Trading performance analysis for PD stock

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +85.22. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.26.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] managed to generate an average of -$75,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagerDuty Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

There are presently around $1,768 million, or 80.80% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,198,461, which is approximately 99.364% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; ACCEL GROWTH FUND IV ASSOCIATES L.L.C., holding 4,606,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.64 million in PD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $105.75 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly -48.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 19,372,929 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 11,161,110 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 29,935,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,469,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,037,621 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,205,108 shares during the same period.