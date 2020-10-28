AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Stock trading around $2.79 per share: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.71%. The company report on October 27, 2020 that AMC Theatres® Resuming Operations in a Key Market as It Plans to Reopen Movie Theatres This Friday in Northern California.

AMC locations in San Francisco County, Alameda County and Santa Clara County to reopen beginning October 30.

Approximately 540 of AMC’s 600 theatres will be serving guests by the end of October .

Over the last 12 months, AMC stock dropped by -71.85%. The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.01. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $320.43 million, with 104.32 million shares outstanding and 56.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, AMC stock reached a trading volume of 11194075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $4 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $7, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On June 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 4 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -43.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.19 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73 million, or 45.70% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,735,993, which is approximately -4.993% of the company’s market cap and around 2.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,804,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.61 million in AMC stocks shares; and MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.16 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -31.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 4,682,083 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 16,842,216 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 4,466,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,991,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 973,668 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,020,246 shares during the same period.