1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] Revenue clocked in at $49.08 million, down -7.08% YTD: What’s Next?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX: GOED] gained 19.68% or 1.36 points to close at $8.27 with a heavy trading volume of 13392211 shares. The company report on October 26, 2020 that 1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of 100% Ownership in Appliances Connection, a Leading Online Retailer of Household Appliances with Projected 2020 Revenue of $300M.

Upon Closing 1847 Goedeker revenue is expected to reach $400M on an annualized basis in 2021, with approximately $30M in EBITDA.

Creates one of the largest independent online retailers of Household Appliances in the U.S.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.03K shares, GOED reached to a volume of 13392211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Goedeker Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +8.21. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Total Capital for GOED is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. Additionally, GOED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.96.1847 Goedeker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.