Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, up 43.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -2.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.67. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the United States. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) published by Yamana Gold, in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares (“common shares”) to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the “London Stock Exchange” or “LSE”) (together, “LSE listing”). The Prospectus is available at the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or the website of the Company’s UK lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY, LSE:AUY) (“Yamana Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at 08:00am BST today, the Company’s common shares will be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List on the London Stock Exchange’s (“LSE”) Main Market for listed securities (“Admission”) and the Company’s shares will trade under the ticker AUY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15367410 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yamana Gold Inc. stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $5.40 billion, with 951.66 million shares outstanding and 947.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.87M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 15367410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.08. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] managed to generate an average of $30,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Earnings analysis for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Insider trade positions for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,661 million, or 56.30% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 104,054,193, which is approximately -8.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 41,941,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.81 million in AUY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $229.22 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -17.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 51,213,580 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 55,871,176 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 362,212,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,297,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,601,710 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,282,979 shares during the same period.