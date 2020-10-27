why Weidai Ltd. [WEI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.16

Weidai Ltd. [NYSE: WEI] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday while it closed the day at $1.74. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Weidai Comments on Unusual Market Activity.

Weidai Ltd. (the “Company” or “Weidai”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, is issuing this press release in light of the unusual trading activity related to the American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) of the Company on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”).

Normally, Weidai does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, Weidai confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations or rumors in the market that would account for the recent increase in trading activity, and related increase in trading price, of its ADSs on the NYSE.

Weidai Ltd. stock has also gained 112.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEI stock has inclined by 56.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.63% and lost -44.05% year-on date.

The market cap for WEI stock reached $157.42 million, with 70.45 million shares outstanding and 35.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, WEI reached a trading volume of 5240051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weidai Ltd. [WEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEI shares is $2.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weidai Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Weidai Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weidai Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

WEI stock trade performance evaluation

Weidai Ltd. [WEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 112.48. With this latest performance, WEI shares gained by 101.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2064, while it was recorded at 2.8420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5255 for the last 200 days.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weidai Ltd. [WEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.77. Weidai Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.44.

Return on Total Capital for WEI is now 5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.13. Additionally, WEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 148.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Weidai Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weidai Ltd. [WEI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weidai Ltd. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEI.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Weidai Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Weidai Ltd. [NYSE:WEI] by around 681 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 251,904 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 18,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 228 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 225 shares during the same period.