why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.19

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] slipped around -0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.12 at the close of the session, down -2.46%. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Teva Deadline Alert.

Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Teva To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2020) – If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Teva stock or options between October 29, 2015 and August 18, 2020 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/TEVA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is now -6.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEVA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.31 and lowest of $9.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.76, which means current price is +45.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 6047242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $12.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.54. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$88,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $5,358 million, or 54.80% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 130,127,945, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43,431,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.09 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $390.24 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 61,355,863 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 28,982,985 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 497,185,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 587,524,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,986,461 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,880,398 shares during the same period.