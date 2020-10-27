why Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] closed the trading session at $3.13 on 10/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.00, while the highest price level was $3.51. The company report on October 26, 2020 that NANO DIMENSION PRICES $50 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the sale of 16,722,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $3.00 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $50 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about October 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.72 percent and weekly performance of -28.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 315.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 101.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 18936712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.54. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 101.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 315.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 1.84 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -210.52 and a Gross Margin at +2.29. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.15.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -94.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.64. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$123,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNDM.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 713,230 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 459,824 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 271,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 901,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,582 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 253,104 shares during the same period.