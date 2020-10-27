why Momo Inc. [MOMO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.84

Momo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.18. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Momo Announces Yan Tang as the Executive Chairman and Li Wang as the New CEO.

Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) (“Momo” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved Mr. Yan Tang to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer, and promoted Mr. Li Wang to this position, effective on November 1, 2020. Mr. Wang is a director of the Company, currently serving as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Momo. Starting from November 1, 2020, Mr. Yan Tang will become the executive chairman of the board of directors of Momo, in which role he will continue to be integrally involved in setting the strategic priorities and directing new business initiatives for Momo.

“I can think of no one better to lead Momo than Li Wang. Li’s experience as our President and Chief Operating Officer, combined with a career spanning nearly a decade with the Company, make Li the perfect choice as the new Chief Executive Officer. Li has the proven leadership track record and breadth of business experience we believe are critical to lead Momo, including the ability to execute our strategic vision, the commitment to our people and core values, and the focus on delivering return to shareholders. I am delighted to be handing over the reins to such an outstanding leader and look forward to working together with Li to set the course for Momo into an even brighter future,” said Mr. Tang.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8964812 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Momo Inc. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for MOMO stock reached $3.06 billion, with 208.78 million shares outstanding and 163.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, MOMO reached a trading volume of 8964812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Momo Inc. [MOMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Momo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Momo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momo Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

How has MOMO stock performed recently?

Momo Inc. [MOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, MOMO shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Momo Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.21, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.74 for the last 200 days.

Momo Inc. [MOMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momo Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.86 and a Gross Margin at +49.23. Momo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for MOMO is now 18.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Momo Inc. [MOMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.03. Additionally, MOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Momo Inc. [MOMO] managed to generate an average of $182,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Momo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for Momo Inc. [MOMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Momo Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momo Inc. go to 2.67%.

Insider trade positions for Momo Inc. [MOMO]

There are presently around $1,790 million, or 70.70% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 14,029,797, which is approximately 5.169% of the company’s market cap and around 4.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,952,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.72 million in MOMO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $96.84 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 78.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Momo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 30,538,928 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 28,627,621 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 58,729,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,896,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,831,410 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 20,708,010 shares during the same period.