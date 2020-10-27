why HP Inc. [HPQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.18

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] slipped around -0.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.25 at the close of the session, down -4.55%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that HP Accelerates Drive to Reduce Ocean Plastics with Expanded Planet Partners Program.

New washing line in Haiti helps reduce ocean-bound plastic and benefits local communities, the planet and our future.

News Highlights:.

HP Inc. stock is now -11.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPQ Stock saw the intraday high of $19.00 and lowest of $18.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.93, which means current price is +45.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 12361122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc. [HPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $20.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $18, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 17 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.02, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 9.34%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $20,668 million, or 84.60% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 182,894,106, which is approximately 18.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 126,165,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.15 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 16.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 132,059,130 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 155,747,085 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 844,674,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,132,480,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,466,217 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 91,408,525 shares during the same period.