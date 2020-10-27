why Apple Inc. [AAPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.43

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $115.05 at the close of the session, up 0.01%. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G.

Best iPhone ever features the powerful A14 Bionic, all-new design with Ceramic Shield, pro camera system, LiDAR Scanner, and the biggest Super Retina XDR display ever on an iPhone.

Apple® today announced iPhone® 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, introducing a powerful 5G experience and advanced technologies that push the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new design and edge-to-edge Super Retina® XDR displays, the largest ever on iPhone, protected by the all-new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers impressive computational photography features including the all-new Apple ProRAW™ for more creative control in photos, and enables the first end-to-end Dolby Vision video experience, up to 60 fps. The reimagined pro camera systems include an expansive Ultra Wide camera, a Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and new Wide cameras to capture beautiful professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. iPhone 12 Pro models also introduce a new LiDAR Scanner for immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences and MagSafe™, which offers high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

Apple Inc. stock is now 56.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAPL Stock saw the intraday high of $116.55 and lowest of $112.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 137.98, which means current price is +116.45% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 172.32M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 110083687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $121.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $112.50 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116.25 to $135, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 112.50 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.43, while it was recorded at 116.04 for the last single week of trading, and 90.02 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.58. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.40. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $403,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 12.60%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,198,222 million, or 62.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,315,961,000, which is approximately -2.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,101,824,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.76 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $112.82 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,308 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 236,608,925 shares. Additionally, 1,981 investors decreased positions by around 789,567,620 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 9,388,613,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,414,789,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,037,970 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 17,325,852 shares during the same period.