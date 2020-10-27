Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -2.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $98.38. The company report on October 23, 2020 that As Digital Commerce Adoption Accelerates, Cybersecurity Concerns Remain a Constant for Consumers.

79% of consumers say cybersecurity is equally or more concerning than it was for them a year ago .

Consumers identified their pet’s name as the most popular choice for a security password; 22% of consumers rely on furry friends to secure their accounts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4890803 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiserv Inc. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $65.68 billion, with 670.00 million shares outstanding and 560.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 4890803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $126.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.49, while it was recorded at 99.87 for the last single week of trading, and 103.12 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 17.20%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $60,880 million, or 94.00% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 110,425,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,445,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.55 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

540 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 46,166,820 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 57,432,902 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 515,229,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,829,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,972,082 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,684,794 shares during the same period.