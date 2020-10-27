Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: VAR] closed the trading session at $172.56 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $172.35, while the highest price level was $173.50. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Varian Congratulates Historic Trade Package Agreement with Brazil.

Varian (NYSE: VAR) congratulates the United States Trade Representative and the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade of Brazil on achieving the first steps of a trade agreement focused on good regulatory practices, trade facilitation, and anti-corruption. Varian’s Chief Executive Officer, Dow Wilson, serves as the private sector co-chair of the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum. The U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum is co-chaired on the government side by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Brazilian Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes, and Brazilian Chief of Staff to the President, Walter Souza Braga Netto. Mr. Marco Stefanini, CEO and founder of Stefanini IT Solutions, is the Brazilian private sector co-chair.

“This is a historic moment in the bilateral relationship, and, as the private sector co-Chair of the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum, we are pleased to have had the opportunity to offer recommendations and meaningful commercial priorities throughout the negotiation process,” said Dow Wilson. “Agreement on Good Regulatory Practices and Trade Facilitation are essential for our mutual economic prosperity, and we extend our sincere appreciation and congratulations to both governments in reaching this milestone. We look forward to contributing to the implementation of this agreement and further progress removing barriers to trade between our two great markets.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.51 percent and weekly performance of 0.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, VAR reached to a volume of 1687803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAR shares is $177.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $150 to $177.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Varian Medical Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177.50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on VAR stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VAR shares from 142 to 177.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varian Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for VAR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VAR stock trade performance evaluation

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, VAR shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.56, while it was recorded at 171.89 for the last single week of trading, and 137.97 for the last 200 days.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +43.32. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for VAR is now 26.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.19. Additionally, VAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] managed to generate an average of $29,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. go to 9.90%.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,775 million, or 97.20% of VAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,120,441, which is approximately -2.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,059,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in VAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $729.72 million in VAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Varian Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:VAR] by around 9,599,716 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 7,298,969 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 68,724,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,622,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,147 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 642,732 shares during the same period.