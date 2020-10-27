Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.69%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 10, 2020.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), (“Jumia”), today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time on the same day.

Over the last 12 months, JMIA stock rose by 165.15%. The one-year Jumia Technologies AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.21. The average equity rating for JMIA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.30 billion, with 78.41 million shares outstanding and 6.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.52M shares, JMIA stock reached a trading volume of 30666135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

JMIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.69. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 132.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 295.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.67 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jumia Technologies AG Fundamentals:

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

JMIA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies AG posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $347 million, or 25.70% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 9,240,132, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 38.07% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,613,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.12 million in JMIA stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $41.84 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly 8.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 2,718,422 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,117,849 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,426,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,263,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,255,528 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 401,518 shares during the same period.