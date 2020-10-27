Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Is Currently 1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] gained 1.53% on the last trading session, reaching $19.26 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Vipshop Appoints New Chief Financial Officer.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that it has appointed Mr. David Cui as its new Chief Financial Officer to succeed the current Chief Financial Officer Mr. Donghao Yang, who will leave the position in the near future and serve the Company in his new capacity as a Non-Executive Director. Mr.Cui has joined the Company to prepare for the transition into his new role.

“David brings with him extensive experience in public company accounting, internal control and financial management. We look forward to working with David to elevate the Company to the next level. ” said Mr. Eric Shen, chairman and CEO of Vipshop.

Vipshop Holdings Limited represents 674.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.90 billion with the latest information. VIPS stock price has been found in the range of $18.635 to $19.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 8600333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $21.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.32.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 18.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.28. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $28,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 2.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $6,265 million, or 60.10% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,318,617, which is approximately -1.266% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,852,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.85 million in VIPS stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $296.79 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -7.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 48,669,751 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 57,736,671 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 218,855,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,261,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,008,165 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,304,832 shares during the same period.