UBS lifts salesforce.com inc. [CRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.11%. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Salesforce Expands Work.com to Help Companies Get Back to Growth and Thrive in the New Normal.

New employee workspace and helpdesk technology helps workers be productive from anywhere.

New communication apps enable businesses to create safer in-person experiences and build trust with customers and employees.

Over the last 12 months, CRM stock rose by 60.79%. The one-year salesforce.com inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.29. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $219.45 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 874.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, CRM stock reached a trading volume of 5650307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $275.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $300, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CRM stock. On August 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRM shares from 210 to 287.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 7.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 63.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.99, while it was recorded at 250.47 for the last single week of trading, and 193.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into salesforce.com inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +68.05. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 16.72%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180,083 million, or 84.00% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 86,346,648, which is approximately -4.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 71,232,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.24 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.68 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 955 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 46,589,398 shares. Additionally, 703 investors decreased positions by around 47,678,631 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 649,938,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,207,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,278,874 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 6,902,803 shares during the same period.