Transocean Ltd. [RIG] moved down -3.90: Why It’s Important

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] closed the trading session at $0.81 on 10/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.791, while the highest price level was $0.835. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total Consideration Through Expiration Time.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today on behalf of Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Company” and, together with Transocean Ltd., “Transocean”), the results to date of the Company’s previously announced tender offers (collectively, the “Offers” and each, an “Offer”) to purchase for cash (i) any and all of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) and (ii) up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of (a) its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), 3.800% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (b) the 5.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 issued by Transocean Sentry Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transocean Ltd. (the “Sentry Notes” and, collectively with the 2021 Notes, the 2022 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Capped Notes” and, collectively with the 2020 Notes, the “Notes” and, each series, a “series of Notes”), in each case, from holders thereof (collectively, the “Holders” and each, a “Holder”). The Aggregate Purchase Price (as defined below) for Capped Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will not exceed $200.0 million (subject to increase or decrease by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, the “Maximum Amount”). The Offers are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated October 13, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

According to information received from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 26, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”), $347,638,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered, consisting of the following Notes:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.28 percent and weekly performance of 2.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.35M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 12086151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0495, while it was recorded at 0.8209 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0600 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.05 and a Gross Margin at +2.84. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.32.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.20. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$190,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $285 million, or 59.90% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69,611,701, which is approximately 27.991% of the company’s market cap and around 5.75% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,262,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.77 million in RIG stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $40.22 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -3.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 49,644,844 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 135,371,995 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 168,759,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,776,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,969,765 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 86,450,552 shares during the same period.