The Walt Disney Company [DIS] moved up 0.62: Why It’s Important

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] closed the trading session at $128.35 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $126.35, while the highest price level was $128.50. The company report on October 21, 2020 that shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season.

From castles to carriages to cars, shopDisney.com and Disney store is the one-stop holiday shop for Disney fans and gifting this Holiday season.

Today, shopDisney.com|Disney store revealed its 2020 Top 15 Holiday Toys list. This marks the third year the retailer is sharing a list of holiday must-haves for Disney fans, families and gift-givers alike. As families spend more time at home and parents need to get creative, toys play a more important role than ever. This year’s top 15 items include toys inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. Sought after items include Star Wars: The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure, Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Play Set and the Minnie Mouse Sweet Treats Stand Play Set. Two items on the list are so hot they won’t be revealed until October 26 – shopDisney.com will have all the info.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.26 percent and weekly performance of 1.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.09M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 5334034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $137.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $118 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $128 to $163, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 129.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.23, while it was recorded at 126.34 for the last single week of trading, and 120.22 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +33.54. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.87. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of $46,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Walt Disney Company posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 1.55%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $148,063 million, or 65.50% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148,574,900, which is approximately 7.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,294,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.67 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.72 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,216 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 81,725,871 shares. Additionally, 1,401 investors decreased positions by around 78,578,174 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 993,282,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,153,586,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,973,651 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 15,306,752 shares during the same period.