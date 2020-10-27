TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell -71.55% so far this year. What now?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] loss -5.72% on the last trading session, reaching $6.10 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Solid operational results driven by strong execution across all segments.

Total Company inbound orders of $2.2 billion; Subsea book-to-bill of 1.1.

TechnipFMC plc represents 448.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.91 billion with the latest information. FTI stock price has been found in the range of $6.05 to $6.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 7128526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Societe Generale have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FTI stock

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.36. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.47. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.61. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$65,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to 1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $2,100 million, or 83.80% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,029,349, which is approximately -2.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.6 million in FTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.05 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -5.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 54,696,691 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 61,723,424 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 227,922,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,343,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,175,726 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,275,969 shares during the same period.