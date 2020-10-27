Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] gained 0.48% or 0.27 points to close at $56.30 with a heavy trading volume of 5776778 shares. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 5, 2020.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, November 5, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $55.28, the shares rose to $57.49 and dropped to $54.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUN points out that the company has recorded 311.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -618.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 5776778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $55.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $48 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51.50 to $79, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.75. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.56, while it was recorded at 57.84 for the last single week of trading, and 30.48 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.02. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to -0.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $10,153 million, or 93.30% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 38,290,756, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29,773,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 6.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 12,606,727 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 11,497,048 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 156,241,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,345,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,146,898 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,334 shares during the same period.