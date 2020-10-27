Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] is -94.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.1849 during the day while it closed the day at $0.17. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Sundial Expands Brand Portfolio Presence with Palmetto Available Coast-to-Coast.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ – Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the expansion of its Palmetto brand presence across Canada.

Consistent with Sundial’s focus on premium inhalables, the Palmetto brand offers a diverse product portfolio to accommodate consumers looking for an experience that offers convenient, high-quality products alongside unique branding. Palmetto’s dried flower format recently launched in Quebec and was sold out within two weeks, indicating early resonance with consumers in a rapidly expanding and competitive market.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock has also loss -9.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNDL stock has declined by -72.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.85% and lost -94.22% year-on date.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $32.53 million, with 213.79 million shares outstanding and 112.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.01M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 12870357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SNDL shares from 10 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.71 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2655, while it was recorded at 0.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8233 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.60% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,287,208, which is approximately 2.973% of the company’s market cap and around 35.25% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWGRASS CAPITAL PARTNERS (US) LP, holding 1,106,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in SNDL stocks shares; and ARROWGRASS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.19 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 764,199 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 778,316 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,981,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,523,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,667 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 509,937 shares during the same period.