SAP SE [SAP] is -14.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SAP SE [NYSE: SAP] traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -23.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $115.02. The company report on October 26, 2020 that SAP SE: Strong Double-Digit Growth in EPS and Cash Flow.

SAP Accelerates Transition to Cloud, Targets More than €22 Billion in Cloud Revenue by 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11243184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SAP SE stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.58%.

The market cap for SAP stock reached $139.40 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 540.09K shares, SAP reached a trading volume of 11243184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SAP SE [SAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAP shares is $166.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SAP SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for SAP SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $137, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on SAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAP SE is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SAP stock performed recently?

SAP SE [SAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.58. With this latest performance, SAP shares dropped by -24.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.28 for SAP SE [SAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.42, while it was recorded at 142.27 for the last single week of trading, and 137.67 for the last 200 days.

SAP SE [SAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SAP SE [SAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.27 and a Gross Margin at +69.68. SAP SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.05.

Return on Total Capital for SAP is now 12.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SAP SE [SAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.45. Additionally, SAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SAP SE [SAP] managed to generate an average of $33,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.SAP SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for SAP SE [SAP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SAP SE posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP SE go to 9.06%.

Insider trade positions for SAP SE [SAP]

There are presently around $6,475 million, or 4.90% of SAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,938,340, which is approximately 2.717% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 7,568,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $870.5 million in SAP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $592.15 million in SAP stock with ownership of nearly 8.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SAP SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in SAP SE [NYSE:SAP] by around 4,046,045 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 4,184,640 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 48,062,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,293,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,420 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 995,882 shares during the same period.