Raymond James lifts Nokia Corporation [NOK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.31 during the day while it closed the day at $4.23. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV).

Press Release.

Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV).

Nokia Corporation stock has also gained 1.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOK stock has declined by -1.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.05% and gained 14.02% year-on date.

The market cap for NOK stock reached $23.53 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.75M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 34472376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nokia Corporation [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $5.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NOK stock trade performance evaluation

Nokia Corporation [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corporation [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +32.53. Nokia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corporation [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.63. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nokia Corporation [NOK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nokia Corporation posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 14.84%.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Nokia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 46,719,954 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 53,199,759 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 145,178,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,098,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,445,470 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 21,959,491 shares during the same period.