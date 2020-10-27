Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Stock trading around $7.46 per share: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Virtual Investor Meeting.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020 with presentations beginning at 9:00am M.T. The annual Investor Meeting will be held virtually and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Qurate Retail website and at https://meetingtomorrow.com/event/2020libertyinvestormeeting/. During these presentations, observations may be made regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

After the presentations, John Malone, director of Qurate Retail, Greg Maffei, Chairman of Qurate Retail, and Mike George, Chief Executive Officer of Qurate Retail, will host a Q&A session. Stockholders will be able to submit questions in advance of the Q&A session. To submit a question, please email investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, QRTEA stock rose by 2.54%. The one-year Qurate Retail Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.18. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.09 billion, with 417.00 million shares outstanding and 379.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, QRTEA stock reached a trading volume of 2447207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

QRTEA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to 2.90%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,779 million, or 97.20% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,458,519, which is approximately -0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,751,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.71 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $172.45 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly -2.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 33,639,181 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 38,127,952 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 300,697,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,464,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,735,709 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,395,062 shares during the same period.