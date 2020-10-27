Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain 137.40% so far this year. What now?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price plunged by -3.38 percent to reach at -$2.12. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Penn National Gaming Announces Plans to Help Save Historic Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today its plans to help sustain operations and support the recovery of the Reading Terminal Market (“The Market”) in downtown Philadelphia due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to support this historic institution, one of America’s largest and oldest public markets,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming. “When Dave Portnoy first suggested the idea, we jumped at the chance to work together to help save this beloved icon in the heart of Philadelphia.”.

A sum of 5317930 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.08M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $62.87 and dropped to a low of $59.10 until finishing in the latest session at $60.68.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.15. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $74.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $56 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $85, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 55.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 281.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.46, while it was recorded at 62.99 for the last single week of trading, and 35.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 611.45. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 598.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $1,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

PENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn National Gaming Inc. go to 42.64%.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,409 million, or 81.10% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,840,286, which is approximately 69.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,577,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $945.24 million in PENN stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $736.79 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 13.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 38,511,998 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 13,696,202 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 69,887,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,095,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,510,253 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,312,212 shares during the same period.