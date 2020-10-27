Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Stock trading around $9.95 per share: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] gained 4.85% or 0.46 points to close at $9.95 with a heavy trading volume of 23617341 shares. The company report on October 2, 2020 that NCATS Awards Palantir Technologies Inc. $36M Contract to Support its Secure Scientific Platforms Environment.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today that it was awarded a $36m one-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) for enterprise data integration and data management to support the NCATS Secure Scientific Platforms Environment.

Palantir’s Foundry software will be provided in various configurations to the NCATS Secure Scientific Platforms Environment, which supports several critical health missions through the integration, management, security, and analysis of any kind of scientific data, and provides controlled access to internal and external collaborators.

If we look at the average trading volume of 49.71M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 23617341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.56.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $11 million, or 0.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 898,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC, holding 92,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in PLTR stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $0.53 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 1,130,437 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,130,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,130,437 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.