NIO Limited [NIO] moved down -4.23: Why It’s Important

NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] closed the trading session at $26.01 on 10/26/20. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.46, while the highest price level was $27.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 547.01 percent and weekly performance of -5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 678.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 111.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.68M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 72279202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Limited [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $18.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NIO Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for NIO Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Limited is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.41.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Limited [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 41.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 678.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1622.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for NIO Limited [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.35, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

NIO Limited [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NIO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIO Limited [NIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Limited posted -2.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Limited go to -0.15%.

NIO Limited [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,673 million, or 39.20% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 97,777,594, which is approximately -3.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,695,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $743.51 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 3.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO] by around 125,625,082 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 36,917,108 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 247,801,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,343,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,728,845 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 987,140 shares during the same period.