Tuesday, October 27, 2020
type here...
Market

Needham slashes price target on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Companies

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Roku Inc. loss -0.19% or -0.42 points to close at $222.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3494956 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

why Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Edison Baldwin - 0
Nano Dimension Ltd. closed the trading session at $3.13 on 10/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.00,...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] reaches 8.59M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
SunLink Health Systems Inc. jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, up 7.87%....
Read more
Industry

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] moved up 18.48: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Nova LifeStyle Inc. closed the trading session at $2.50 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11,...
Read more

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.24%. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Akebia Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 before the opening of the financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its third quarter financial results and recent business highlights. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 458-0977 (domestic) or (484) 653-6724 (international) using conference ID number 2860285. The call will also be webcast LIVE and can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.akebia.com.

Over the last 12 months, AKBA stock dropped by -29.35%. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $413.76 million, with 136.91 million shares outstanding and 134.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, AKBA stock reached a trading volume of 10630299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Needham have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.24. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.35 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AKBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $310 million, or 76.40% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately -14.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,363,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.27 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.79 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 24.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 26,367,972 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 10,779,570 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 72,106,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,254,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,372,244 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,297 shares during the same period.

Previous articleJP Morgan lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Market

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] Revenue clocked in at $200.60 million, down -65.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Tilray Inc. price plunged by -12.93 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Highly-Anticipated Chowie Wowie Gummies...
Read more
Market

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Stock trading around $0.74 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Market

Vale S.A. [VALE] moved down -1.50: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Vale S.A. loss -1.50% or -0.17 points to close at $11.14 with a heavy trading volume of 18673142 shares. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Needham slashes price target on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

JP Morgan lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
FuelCell Energy Inc. loss -5.46% on the last trading session, reaching $2.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Finance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $17

Misty Lee - 0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.14 during the day...
Read more
Companies

SAP SE [SAP] is -14.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
SAP SE traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -23.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $115.02. The company...
Read more
Market

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] Revenue clocked in at $200.60 million, down -65.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Tilray Inc. price plunged by -12.93 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Highly-Anticipated Chowie Wowie Gummies...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Needham slashes price target on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

JP Morgan lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
FuelCell Energy Inc. loss -5.46% on the last trading session, reaching $2.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more

Popular Category