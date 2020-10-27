Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $143.02 billion, up 33.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price plunged by -2.84 percent to reach at -$6.15. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Notice from the Office of the Secretary – Ontario Securities Commission.

FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ – Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on October 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

A sum of 36683350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.13M shares. Microsoft Corporation shares reached a high of $216.3399 and dropped to a low of $208.10 until finishing in the latest session at $210.08.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.95. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $230.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $215, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 212 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.74, while it was recorded at 214.13 for the last single week of trading, and 189.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.03 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.96.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 27.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.41. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $271,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MSFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 14.97%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,130,371 million, or 73.00% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 632,013,255, which is approximately -1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 521,841,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.63 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66.08 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,518 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 122,764,477 shares. Additionally, 1,897 investors decreased positions by around 193,251,705 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 5,064,654,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,380,670,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,687,165 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,821,404 shares during the same period.