Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $400

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] closed the trading session at $318.06 on 10/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $314.23, while the highest price level was $327.24. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Mastercard Recognizes Women’s Small Business Month Expanding Partnership with Impact Investment Platform CNote.

Company reinforces its commitment to supporting the prosperity of 25 million women entrepreneurs and 50 million small businesses in the digital economy.

This National Women’s Small Business Month, Mastercard is recognizing those that serve as the foundation of our communities and our economy with the expansion of its partnership with female-founded impact investment platform CNote. Mastercard and the Mastercard Impact Fund are collectively deploying $20 million into the CNote Promise Account – an insured, 100% impact cash management solution – to provide funding for underserved communities and help women- and minority-owned businesses across the U.S. recover and grow. Mastercard will also host its second annual Small Business Summit in partnership with Create & Cultivate on October 24th, open for all to attend online at no cost.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.52 percent and weekly performance of -4.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, MA reached to a volume of 5162039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $361.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $364, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 8.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 47.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

MA stock trade performance evaluation

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 339.51, while it was recorded at 329.28 for the last single week of trading, and 304.87 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.47. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.08.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 71.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 143.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.63. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $436,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mastercard Incorporated posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 11.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $238,734 million, or 77.70% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,924,831, which is approximately -0.638% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,189,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.37 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.7 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,123 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 28,669,931 shares. Additionally, 925 investors decreased positions by around 29,802,226 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 692,123,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 750,595,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,667,770 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,700,198 shares during the same period.