Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 18.72M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] gained 10.78% on the last trading session, reaching $1.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Liquid Media Commercializes Four Retro Games, Inks New Publishing Deal With Throwback Entertainment.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) has completed emulation of four retro video games, completing the commercialization process and advancing the monetization phase. The games — Kwirk, Dirt Trax FX, Blast Works: Build, Trade, Destroy, and BlowOut — are rolling out worldwide on popular PC platforms including Xbox and Steam. To make these titles rapidly available for gamers around the globe, Liquid has joined forces with Throwback Entertainment Inc. (“Throwback”) as publisher, expanding the existing relationship between the two companies. Liquid will also publish Dirt Trax FX via its partnership with Polycade.

“Demand for retro gaming continues to grow worldwide,” said Daniel Cruz, Chief Financial Officer of Liquid. “With the expansion of Switch Online by Nintendo, the Atari VCS and more hardware being produced than ever before, we believe Liquid’s new partnerships with Throwback and Polycade will help us sell and get our titles in front of more gamers than ever before.”.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. represents 10.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.72 million with the latest information. YVR stock price has been found in the range of $1.66 to $2.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 242.70K shares, YVR reached a trading volume of 19507861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.80. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5249, while it was recorded at 1.7080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8779 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1708.75 and a Gross Margin at -686.39. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1766.25.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -70.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.70% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: J. GOLDMAN & CO LP with ownership of 666,668, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, holding 2,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $3000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 669,780 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 83,127 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 79,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 673,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 669,780 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 83,119 shares during the same period.