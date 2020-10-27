Market Analysts see Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -1.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Northern Dynasty Welcomes US Government Action to Address Critical Mineral Supply Chain Vulnerabilities.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) acknowledged today the first tangible step the US government has taken to address the threat to America’s economy and military security posed by a severe over-reliance on foreign adversaries for the supply of critical mineral and metals.

On October 5, 2020, the United States government announced it would direct the $60 billion US International Development Finance Corporation, a federally-funded lender and investor created under President Trump, to invest $25 million in a UK-based mining group that specializes in producing rare earth metals. The investment in TechMet Ltd. will go toward developing a mine in Brazil that produces nickel and cobalt, both essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles, mobile phones and batteries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5695392 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.55%.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $499.02 million, with 506.59 million shares outstanding and 494.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.85M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 5695392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0909, while it was recorded at 1.0160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9600 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -47.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $57 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND, LP with ownership of 18,314,510, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 14,605,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.75 million in NAK stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $7.67 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -12.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 22,147,821 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,067,791 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 28,562,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,778,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,940,789 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 194,481 shares during the same period.