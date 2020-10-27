Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Revenue clocked in at $20.98 billion, down -55.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] price plunged by -1.99 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on February 20, 2020 that Lloyds Banking Group Plc to Host Earnings Call.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/59582.

A sum of 6509728 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.28M shares. Lloyds Banking Group plc shares reached a high of $1.49 and dropped to a low of $1.46 until finishing in the latest session at $1.48.

The one-year LYG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33.

LYG Stock Performance Analysis:

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.63. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3592, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7303 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lloyds Banking Group plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.65. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 386.98. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] managed to generate an average of $31,625 per employee.

LYG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $345 million, or 1.40% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 37,640,562, which is approximately 26.285% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 33,548,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.65 million in LYG stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $36.79 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 23.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 30,567,656 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 72,206,742 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 130,634,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,408,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,500 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 20,214,875 shares during the same period.